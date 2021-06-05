Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces events, programs for June

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced the museum’s events and programs for June.

Member Mondays

Mondays, June 7 and June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

This popular series exclusively for VMHC members returns with socially[1]distanced picnicking at the Virginia House in Richmond’s Windsor Farms. These programs are free for VMHC members, but registration is required.

Secret Agency

Monday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

Join the VMHC’s newest curator, Brittany Hutchinson, for this virtual member[1]only Curator Conversations program! Learn about the lives of two free Black women, Mary Jane Richards Denman (Mary Bowser) and Mary Louveste, who operated as spies for the United States by moonlighting as enslaved women in the Confederacy during the Civil War. This virtual program is free for VMHC members, but registration is required.

Determined Book Launch

Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Join the VMHC and special guest Gary Flowers for a virtual book launch and sneak peek of Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality, a broad accessible survey of Black history in Virginia. Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Radio Show and longtime champion of racial justice and racial cooperation at the local, national and global level, will interview the book’s author and VMHC curator, Dr. Karen Sherry. They will discuss featured stories and special insights about this new publication. This virtual program is free, but registration is required.

Surviving Southampton

Thursday, June 24 at noon

In this virtual Banner Lecture, Dr. Vanessa M. Holden will discuss her research about Black women’s history of Southampton County – including how women contributed to America’s most famous slave rebellion, often called Nat Turner’s Rebellion – and her present-day public history work. This program is free and will be live-streamed on the VMHC Facebook and YouTube channels.

Between the Lines – June Book Club: America’s First Daughter

Tuesday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Join the VMHC Education team for an interactive conversation with the audience for the June edition of our Between the Lines Book Club. This novel follows Martha “Patsy” Jefferson as she travels with her father Thomas Jefferson to Paris at the beginning of the revolution, navigates family pressures and secrets, and later returns to Virginia. This program is free, but registration is required.

For more information and details on all of these programs, visit www.virginiahistory.org/events.

