Virginia Management Fellows program set to welcome members of 2022-2024 class
A program that aims to prepare future Virginia government leaders announced the members of its fifth class this week.
The 2022-24 cohort of the Virginia Management Fellows program includes:
- Negus Assefa, George Washington University and Old Dominion University
- Edward Cronin, James Madison University
- Karli Foster, James Madison University and Virginia Tech
- Peter Gregory, Virginia Tech, Brigham Young University and Brigham Young University – Hawaii
- Anna Isler, The College of William and Mary
- Cole McAndrew, The College of William and Mary
- Liam Orr, Christopher Newport University
- Anya Pfeiffer, The University of Virginia
- Evan Price, George Mason University
- Sean Sukol, Virginia Commonwealth University and The College of William and Mary
A collaboration between the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management and Virginia Tech, the program addresses the Commonwealth’s need for talented, trained, and prepared government leaders.
The General Assembly first approved the program in 2017.
The Office of the Secretary of Administration oversees the program with program management provided by DHRM and curriculum management by the Virginia Tech School of Public and International Affairs.
Virginia Tech SPIA faculty designed the original program and continually improve learning elements to meet Virginia’s need for high-performance public service.
“From data analytics and financial management to leadership habits of practice, Fellows learn critical skills needed now and for the future,” said Leisha LaRiviere, VMF Program Director and Associate Director of Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs.
The 10 Fellows are guided by 10 state agency mentors who guide projects as well as offer hands-on agency work and research efforts.
During the two-year leadership and management development certificate program, Virginia Management Fellows learn and practice technical and generalist skills that are important to state agencies.
Three eight-month agency rotations give Fellows day-to-day work experience, and they also learn financial management, public budgeting, and other key competencies needed in state government.
Any questions about the program should be directed to Sarah Frame, DHRM’s VMF Program Manager or to Virginia Tech SPIA’s Dr. Andrew Sharp, VMF Program Manager.