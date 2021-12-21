Virginia Lottery reminds last-minute shoppers to gift responsibly

Lottery tickets are a popular holiday gift and stocking stuffer. As last-minute shoppers are out looking for that fun gift, the Virginia Lottery reminds everyone that lottery tickets are for adults.

Under Virginia law, it is illegal to give a lottery ticket to any person younger than 18.

The holiday season is always one of the strongest sales periods for Virginia Lottery games, which is a good indication people like to give them as presents and stocking stuffers. The Lottery works hard to make sure Virginians gift responsibly, not just during the holidays, but year-round.

The message that tickets are for adults is printed on the back of every Virginia Lottery ticket. In addition, the Virginia Lottery has a “Gift Responsibly” campaign which includes public service announcements, social media posts, digital messaging and much more.

It’s all part of a nationwide effort aimed at reminding people that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for children. This is one of the many areas in which the Lottery works closely with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.

So, if you plan to give Virginia Lottery tickets as last-minute presents, just make sure the recipient is 18 or older.

