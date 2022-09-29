Menu
virginia lottery 2 billion in prizes claimed from online sales
Culture

Virginia Lottery: $2 billion in prizes claimed from online sales

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

virginia lotteryVirginia lottery players have now won more than $2 billion playing games online. The milestone was achieved more than two years after the lottery first introduced online play.

Many familiar and headline-grabbing Virginia Lottery games like Mega Millions and Powerball are available online.

In addition, players can try their hand at more than 60 instant-win games available exclusively online, such as Monopoly Progressive Jackpots and Wheel of Fortune.

More than 300,000 unique players have won prizes playing online.

The biggest online win so far is a McLean woman, who won $2 million playing Powerball.

The majority of online wins have been with instant-win games.

The largest prize claimed so far with an instant-win game was $295,806 by a South Boston man playing the Jungle Tumble Jackpots game. He’s one of 31 players who have won prizes of $100,000 or greater playing instant-win games.

“The convenience of playing online has really caught on with Virginia Lottery players as an additional way to play,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “Our focus at lottery is all about ensuring the best customer experience possible, translating to more sales and profits for our beneficiary – K-12 public education. Online sales are contributing to both of those goals.”

Online play complements the more familiar method of buying Lottery tickets at retail stores. The Lottery partners with more than 5,300 businesses across Virginia to sell tickets. Those businesses earned more than $138.6 million in commissions and bonuses in the fiscal year which ended on June 30.

Online accounts may be set up at www.valottery.com or through the Virginia Lottery mobile app.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

