Virginia celebrates Bike to Work Week

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation encourages Virginians to participate in Bike to Work Week, May 17‐21.

Bike to Work Week encourages people to utilize biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. Is it just too far or too complicated to get to work on a bike? Then try biking to a transit stop and taking the bus or train.

Check with the transit provider near you to find out if they have bike racks available and to learn their specific bike rules. Additionally, Amtrak Virginia now offers a Carry-On Bike Program for a nominal fee to make a multimodal commute easier than ever.

“Biking is an important part of Virginia’s multimodal transportation system, promoting health, mobility, love of our great outdoors, and economic development,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Introducing our new state-sponsored Amtrak Carry-On Bike Program offers commuters an additional easy, active and affordable option to reach their final destinations.”

Bicycling to work provides numerous advantages to employees and employers. By biking at least one day to work, riders can cut costs on parking, gas, and wear on their vehicles. In addition, biking instead of driving reduces pollution and improves air quality. It is also associated with massive health benefits as commuters who cycle have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“In addition to the hundreds of miles of bike lanes and trails across Virginia, multiple cities, counties, and universities have bike-share programs. There are also many resources available for commuters biking to work, including bike racks at most park-and-ride lots and on many transit services,” stated Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

In addition to Bike to Work Week, DRPT is also celebrating Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 21. Many cities, towns, and counties across the Commonwealth will be holding Bike to Work events, including Northern Virginia, Norfolk, Loudoun County, Alexandria, Roanoke, and Norfolk. Visit BikeVA.org for more information on statewide initiatives celebrating Bike to Work Week.

