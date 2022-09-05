Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority receives $52.9 million in federal funding
The Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority in Petersburg will receive $52.9 million in federal funding to expand the domestic supply chain for essential medicines and critical active pharmaceutical ingredients.
President Joe Biden announced 21 winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge last week. The BBBRC is a $1 billion regional economic development competition.
“This is a historic win for Petersburg, the greater Tri-Cities area, and our Commonwealth,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04). “I am thrilled that this major pharmaceutical cluster in my district will receive this robust federal funding, thanks to the historic American Rescue Plan.”
McEachin said the funding will spur continued economic development and growth for the pharmaceutical park.
“From the beginning of the BBBRC application process, I have engaged with the Biden administration and advocated for the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority’s selection,” said McEachin.
In October 2021, Congressman McEachin first advocated for the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority. He and his office held briefings with relevant stakeholders to keep them apprised of any developments and to receive timely updates.
In March 2022, Congressman McEachin sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, detailing the tremendous progress and gathering momentum relevant stakeholders had achieved for the pharmaceutical cluster and reiterating his support for its selection.
