Virginia battles Georgia in Roman Legends Classic tonight
Virginia (2-2) plays Georgia (2-2) in the Roman Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper on Monday, Nov. 22 in Newark, N.J.
Broadcast Information
- Tipoff at Prudential Center is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. The game will also be streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
On the Horizon
- Virginia will battle Providence or Northwestern in the Legends Classic on Nov. 23 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The consolation game is set for 5 p.m., while the championship is set for 7:30 p.m.