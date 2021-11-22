augusta free press news

Virginia battles Georgia in Roman Legends Classic tonight

Published Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 12:11 am

Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Virginia (2-2) plays Georgia (2-2) in the Roman Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper on Monday, Nov. 22 in Newark, N.J.

Broadcast Information

  • Tipoff at Prudential Center is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. The game will also be streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
  • The game will be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

On the Horizon

  • Virginia will battle Providence or Northwestern in the Legends Classic on Nov. 23 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The consolation game is set for 5 p.m., while the championship is set for 7:30 p.m.