VDOT lifting lane closures to ease travel on holiday weekends

VDOT is helping ease your travel to celebrate with friends and family this winter by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

The schedule for the action:

Christmas holiday: from noon Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon Monday, Dec. 27

New Year’s holiday: from noon Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Travel-trends map

Based on historical data, VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.

This year, the travel patterns may be somewhat unpredictable due to the ongoing pandemic, previous periods of non-travel and additional travel flexibility due to holiday hours being observed on Fridays this year for most businesses.

Within the travel-trends map, please click on the link to toggle between the periods of travel influenced by these holidays.

Northern Virginia

All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV Restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon on Monday, Dec. 27 and again at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, visit www.64expresslanes.org.

Stay safe

It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive responsibly. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Slow down for snowy and icy roadways

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use signals for lane changes and turns

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown in the cold

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Real-time traffic info

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

