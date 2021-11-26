VCU battles defending champ Baylor to the wire in 69-61 loss

Seniors Vince Williams and Levi Stockard combined for 30 points as VCU battled sixth-ranked Baylor to the wire in a 69-61 loss on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Williams scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to keep VCU (3-3) afloat. He knocked down 7-of-15 attempts from the floor, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 forward added five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Stockard turned in his second straight double-digit performance with 13 points for the Black and Gold. He connected on 5-of-7 from the field, as well as 3-of-4 from the line. He also provided six rebounds and three steals

Baylor (6-0) opened the second half with a 9-0 run, capped by a traditional three-point play by Mo Thamba, to extend their lead to 38-27 with 18:25 remaining. The rest of the game was a tug-of-war.

VCU rallied to within 45-42 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams and junior guard Marcus Tsohonis, but Baylor promptly scored six straight points. The Rams narrowed the lead back to four on two occasions, but could get no closer

VCU will face 22nd-ranked UConn on Friday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2 to conclude play in the Bahamas.

