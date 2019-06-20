UVA’s Ryan Conrad named Men’s Lacrosse ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

UVA’s Ryan Conrad was named ACC Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Thursday. In addition, Conrad was joined on the ACC Men’s Lacrosse All-Academic Team by eight other Cavaliers.

Virginia’s nine ACC All-Academic team members are the most by the Cavaliers since the conference started the team in 2006. UVA’s previous high was 2006 when they had eight.

Conrad (Sr., Timonium, Md.) captained the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA title after posting 31 goals and 18 assists in 20 games, while earning first-team All-America honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).

Majoring in commerce, Conrad was a Senior CLASS Award winner, was named MVP of the ACC Tournament, and tied for No. 3 on UVA’s single-season points by a midfielder list (49).

Midfielder Cory Harris (Sr., Fairfax, Va.), defenseman Kyle Kology (So., Chatham, N.J.), attackman Michael Kraus (Jr., New Canaan, Conn.), FO midfielder Petey LaSalla (Fr., Miller Place, N.Y.), attackman Ian Laviano (So., Laurel Hollow, N.Y.), attackman Matt Moore (Garnet Valley, Pa.), goalie Alex Rode (So., Timonium, Md.) and defenseman Cade Saustad (Fr., Dallas, Texas) joined Conrad on the ACC All-Academic team.

It is the third career for Kraus (2017-18-19) , second for Conrad (2017-19), Kology (2018-19) and Moore (2018-19). It is the first career honor for Harris, LaSalla, Laviano, Rode and Saustad.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Conrad is the third Cavalier to win the award in men’s lacrosse. He joins Ben Rubeor (2008) and Danny Glading (2009).

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Men’s lacrosse across the board was stellar in the classroom, registering in the spring its highest team GPA since the school started tracking numbers. There were 38 members on the roster that had a GPA of 3.0+ in the spring and made UVA honor roll.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google