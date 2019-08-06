UVA Athletics: Three ‘Hoos head to Pan Am Games

The UVA men’s and women’s track and field teams will send two current and one former student-athlete to the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, as competition at the six-day event begins on Tuesday (Aug. 6).

Fans can watch the 2019 Pan American Games on ESPNU or by steaming events on ESPN3. A link to live results is available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also receive updates through the team’s official Twitter account (@UVATFCC).

Rising junior Halle Hazzard (Commack, N.Y.) will race for Grenada in the 100m dash on Tuesday (Aug. 6) and the 200m dash on Thursday (Aug. 8), while rising senior Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) will represent Jamaica in the triple jump on Saturday (Aug. 10).

Recent graduate Kelly McKee (Lenexa, Kan.) will compete for the U.S. in the triple jump on Friday (Aug. 9).

All three Cavaliers will make their first appearance at the Pan American Games.

Hazzard is entering the competition after earning a bronze medal in the 100m dash at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) U23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico, earlier this summer (July 5). She ran a wind-assisted time of 11.20 in the finals to finish third, after setting a UVA record during the preliminary rounds with a wind-legal time of 11.29. Hazzard set a career-best time in the 200m dash at the Virginia Challenge (April 20), recording a time of 23.68 for second place.

Scott enters the triple jump with a personal-best wind-assisted jump of 17.37m (57’0”) and a wind-legal jump of 17.08m (56’0.5”). He captured both marks at the ACC Championships, where he won the conference title and set an ACC record in the event. At the Jamaican National Championships (June 20), Scott placed second with a jump of 16.77 (55’0.25”).

McKee set a UVA record at the Virginia Challenge, reaching 13.70m (44’11.50”) in the triple jump. Her jump was the fourth-best wind-legal jump in the NCAA for the 2019 outdoor season and seventh-best jump in the NCAA overall. This will be the third national competition this summer for McKee, who finished 14th at the Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy, and 10th at the USATF National Championships.

