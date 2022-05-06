USC Upstate claims Game 1 with 9-3 victory over Longwood on Friday

The USC Upstate Spartans claimed the first game of a three-part series with a 9-3 win over Longwood on Friday.

Noah Sullivan (4-0) contributed to the Spartans win both on the mound and as a batter. Sullivan brought a no-hitter into the sixth and allowed just one hit overall on the afternoon. He gave up just one hit and recorded a hit himself in the box.

The Spartans (28-18, 13-5) started the scoring in the game with a two-out rally that started with a three-run shot by Adam Grob after Troy Hamilton and Easton Cullison had reached prior. A bunt single by Noah Myers followed by a throwing error by the catcher scored Jacob Hennesy and Devin Buckner after they reached on consecutive singles to extend the early lead to five.

Longwood (19-25, 9-7) got their first run after Hayden Harris reached on a walk and went around the bases on two wild pitches by Sullivan.

Upstate built upon their lead with a four-run top of the fifth after four straight singles and a walk set-up the big inning for the Spartans.

In the fifth inning a pair of hits from Harris and Elliot Dix gave the Lancers their second run of the afternoon. Similar results in the bottom of the seventh this time by Hunter Gilliam and Dylan Wilkinson cut the Upstate lead down to six.

The Spartan offense reached base 18 times and had 12 hits total on the afternoon.

Andrew Potojecki (6-4) started on the mound for Longwood and allowed seven earned runs in four innings while he surrendered nine hits. Dylan Saale and Cole Taylor also appeared in the game and allowed three hits and four walks. Saale also surrendered one run.

“We’ve got to be better,” explained head coach Chad Oxendine after the series opening defeat. “We weren’t as focused as we need to be and we took a step backwards in terms of doing the little things right. We need to regroup and bring a better focus tomorrow for game two.

The Lancers and Spartans continue their series tomorrow at 2 p.m.

