U.S. News & World Report: VCU Medical Center ranked No. 1 in Richmond
For the 12th year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has recognized VCU Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in the Richmond metro area according to its 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” rankings.
As Central Virginia’s only comprehensive academic medical center and the region’s only comprehensive Level I trauma center for pediatric, adult and burn patients, VCU Medical Center is among the top three hospitals in Virginia and in the top 50 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery.
“As an academic medical center with a mission to preserve and restore the health of all Virginians, we routinely treat the most complex cases and provide the highest quality of care for people throughout the commonwealth and beyond,” said Michael Roussos, president of VCU Medical Center. “These rankings reflect our team members’ expertise and deep commitment to our patients and the communities that we serve.”
U.S. News & World Report recognized VCU Medical Center as “high performing” in the following programs: cancer; gastroenterology and GI surgery; orthopedics; pulmonary and lung surgery and urology. The publication designates adult specialty areas as high performing in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
VCU Medical Center also earned the highest ranking possible on 10 critical procedures and conditions, according to a news release.
Services receiving the high performing ranking include:
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Colon cancer surgery
- Heart attack
- Heart bypass surgery
- Heart failure
- Hip fracture
- Kidney failure
- Lung cancer surgery
- Ovarian cancer surgery
- Stroke
Last month, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU ranked among the country’s top 50 children’s hospitals for the eighth year in a row and earned distinctions in three pediatric specialties: nephrology, urology and pulmonology.
Earlier this year, VCU Medical Center was recognized as high performing in maternity care by U.S. News & World Report in their inaugural “Best Hospitals for Maternity” ranking.
U.S. News & World Report evaluates each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures and objectives including patient outcomes, patient experience and other care-related factors.