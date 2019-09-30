Two women sought in vehicle larcenies in Augusta County

Published Monday, Sep. 30, 2019, 5:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took reports of car break-ins in the Fishersville area dating back to the Sept. 22-23 time period. In one case a pocketbook containing a debit card was stolen.

The debit card was subsequently used at a Staunton business to make a fraudulent purchase.

The identities of two women are being sought in connection with this case.

If anyone has any information about the identity of these women, contact Inv Connor Tobin if the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.