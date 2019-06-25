Track and Field: UVA’s McKee named to USATF Pan American Games roster

UVA jumper Kelly McKee (Lenexa, Kan.) will represent the U.S. at the Pan American Games at Athletics Stadium at Villa Deportiva Nacional Videna in Lima, Peru.

McKee will make her first appearance for the U.S. at the Pan American Games on August 9, competing alongside Georgia Tech’s Bria Matthews in the triple jump.

McKee captured a career-best mark of 13.70m (44’11.50) at the Virginia Challenge (April 20), setting a UVA record in the event. Her career-best performance ranks fourth nationally among wind-legal jumps for the 2019 outdoor season.

At the NCAA Championships, McKee made history becoming the first female Cavalier to record a top-five finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the triple jump. She placed fifth in the event to earn her second All-America honor after placing ninth in 2018.

USATF selected 96 athletes for the 2019 Pan American Games with two athletes competing in each individual event. The Pan American Games will begin July 26 in Lima, Peru.

The Pan Am Games feature 39 sports and 61 disciplines. A total of 6,680 athletes are expected to compete from 41 delegations.

