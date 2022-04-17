Time to worry yet? Virginia drops series finale at Pitt, 4-1

Pitt held Virginia scoreless in the final five innings on its way to a 4-1 series-clinching win over #8 Virginia, sending the ‘Hoos to their sixth loss in seven games.

Virginia (27-9, 10-8 ACC) got its lone run in the fourth on an RBI double by Chris Newell. Pittsburgh recaptured the lead in its half of the fourth, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Nick Giamarusti with the bases loaded that allowed Tommy Tavarez to score from third.

The Panthers tacked on two more runs, one unearned, in the seventh. Ron Washington Jr. had a pinch-hit single to make the score 4-1.

Pitt starting pitcher Billy Corcoran logged seven innings did not allow an earned run to earn the win. He combined with Baron Stuart to retire the final 13 Cavaliers in order. Stuart was credited with his fifth save of the season.

“Pitt’s starting pitcher was outstanding,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “Their pitching was just really superior today. When you can spot your fastball like he did and throw your changeup at any count, you’re going have a chance to be successful, and he just had us tied into knots and did a terrific job. There were a handful of times that we had opportunities to drive runs and didn’t do it, and when you’re facing great pitching like that, it’s going to be a tough day and we just couldn’t match them. A credit to them.”

Virginia will wrap up its four-game road trip on Tuesday when it visits VCU for a non-conference tilt at The Diamond in Richmond. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on WINA.

