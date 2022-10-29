Theatre at Bridgewater College to present dark comedy ‘The Moors’
Theatre at Bridgewater College will present The Moors by Jen Silverman Nov. 2-5 in Cole Hall on campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night.
Silverman’s The Moors tells the story of two sisters and a dog that live out their lives on the bleak English moors dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moorhen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.
The production is open to the public.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and older and non-BC students, and free for BC students, faculty and staff.
The show is recommended for mature audiences.
Cast members
- Jessica Arnold ’23, a communication, technology and culture and psychology double major from Middletown, as Marjory
- Karis David ’24, a family and consumer sciences major from Annapolis, Md., as Emilee
- Elizabeth Gaver ’23, a global studies and history and political science double major from Hagerstown, Md., as Agatha
- Adam Lorfink ’23, a psychology major from Kearneysville, W.Va., as Mastiff
- Kenzie Ragland ’26, an undecided major from Staunton, as Moorhen
- Annabelle Terry ’25, a history and political science major from Steeles Tavern, as Huldey
Crew
- Directed by Scott Cole, associate professor of theatre at Bridgewater College
- Piper Dallimore ’25, a digital media arts major from Rippingale, England, assistant director
- Jon Northrop ’24, a theatre major from Weyers Cave, is the show’s music director
- Elizabeth Melton ’25, a global studies and theatre double major from Middlesboro, Ky., is the stage manager
- BC adjunct instructor in theatre Shannon Dove is the set designer, assisted by Kai Bowman ’23, a theatre major from Waynesboro, Matthew Ciccone ’23, a theatre major from Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Yunsu Park, a communication, technology and culture major from Seoul, South Korea.
- Adjunct theatre instructor Holly Labbe is the costume designer, assisted by Ciccone
- Adjunct theatre instructor Ryan Howard is the lighting designer, assisted by Lorfink and Park.
- Terry is the production’s fight director
- Jill Riley ’25, an English major from Manassas, doing hair and make-up design.
The Moors is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.