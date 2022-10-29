Theatre at Bridgewater College to present dark comedy ‘The Moors’ 

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present The Moors by Jen Silverman Nov. 2-5 in Cole Hall on campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night.

Silverman’s The Moors tells the story of two sisters and a dog that live out their lives on the bleak English moors dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moorhen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.

The production is open to the public.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and older and non-BC students, and free for BC students, faculty and staff.

The show is recommended for mature audiences.

Cast members

Jessica Arnold ’23, a communication, technology and culture and psychology double major from Middletown, as Marjory

Karis David ’24, a family and consumer sciences major from Annapolis, Md., as Emilee

Elizabeth Gaver ’23, a global studies and history and political science double major from Hagerstown, Md., as Agatha

Adam Lorfink ’23, a psychology major from Kearneysville, W.Va., as Mastiff

Kenzie Ragland ’26, an undecided major from Staunton, as Moorhen

Annabelle Terry ’25, a history and political science major from Steeles Tavern, as Huldey

Crew

Directed by Scott Cole, associate professor of theatre at Bridgewater College

Piper Dallimore ’25, a digital media arts major from Rippingale, England, assistant director

Jon Northrop ’24, a theatre major from Weyers Cave, is the show’s music director

Elizabeth Melton ’25, a global studies and theatre double major from Middlesboro, Ky., is the stage manager

BC adjunct instructor in theatre Shannon Dove is the set designer, assisted by Kai Bowman ’23, a theatre major from Waynesboro, Matthew Ciccone ’23, a theatre major from Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Yunsu Park, a communication, technology and culture major from Seoul, South Korea.

Adjunct theatre instructor Holly Labbe is the costume designer, assisted by Ciccone

Adjunct theatre instructor Ryan Howard is the lighting designer, assisted by Lorfink and Park.

Terry is the production’s fight director

Jill Riley ’25, an English major from Manassas, doing hair and make-up design.

The Moors is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.