theatre at bridgewater college to present dark comedy the moors
Culture

Theatre at Bridgewater College to present dark comedy ‘The Moors’ 

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

bridgewater collegeTheatre at Bridgewater College will present The Moors by Jen Silverman Nov. 2-5 in Cole Hall on campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night.

Silverman’s The Moors tells the story of two sisters and a dog that live out their lives on the bleak English moors dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moorhen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.

The production is open to the public.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and older and non-BC students, and free for BC students, faculty and staff.

The show is recommended for mature audiences.

Cast members

  • Jessica Arnold ’23, a communication, technology and culture and psychology double major from Middletown, as Marjory
  • Karis David ’24, a family and consumer sciences major from Annapolis, Md., as Emilee
  • Elizabeth Gaver ’23, a global studies and history and political science double major from Hagerstown, Md., as Agatha
  • Adam Lorfink ’23, a psychology major from Kearneysville, W.Va., as Mastiff
  • Kenzie Ragland ’26, an undecided major from Staunton, as Moorhen
  • Annabelle Terry ’25, a history and political science major from Steeles Tavern, as Huldey

Crew

  • Directed by Scott Cole, associate professor of theatre at Bridgewater College
  • Piper Dallimore ’25, a digital media arts major from Rippingale, England, assistant director
  • Jon Northrop ’24, a theatre major from Weyers Cave, is the show’s music director
  • Elizabeth Melton ’25, a global studies and theatre double major from Middlesboro, Ky., is the stage manager
  • BC adjunct instructor in theatre Shannon Dove is the set designer, assisted by Kai Bowman ’23, a theatre major from Waynesboro, Matthew Ciccone ’23, a theatre major from Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Yunsu Park, a communication, technology and culture major from Seoul, South Korea.
  • Adjunct theatre instructor Holly Labbe is the costume designer, assisted by Ciccone
  • Adjunct theatre instructor Ryan Howard is the lighting designer, assisted by Lorfink and Park.
  • Terry is the production’s fight director
  • Jill Riley ’25, an English major from Manassas, doing hair and make-up design.

The Moors is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

