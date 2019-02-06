The pros and cons of online dating

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Traditionally, online dating has had a bad rap. Nowadays, however, more and more people are coming round to the idea of using online dating sites to help in the search for the perfect partner. Ask people about their experiences and you’ll get the complete range of answers. There are people who have found their soulmate and others who have only experienced frustration and confusion. As you might expect, there are both pluses and minuses to online dating. If you’re about to dip your toe in the water, here they are:

The Advantages of Online Dating

A staggering number of Americans have tried online dating, which just goes to show there must be something in it. Online dating sites such as eHarmony and Match.com have more than 40 million members.

It’s Easy and Convenient – you don’t have to spend your nights out on the town searching for your ideal partner. Simply fill out the registration online and you’re able to look at thousands of different profiles of compatible matches.

– you don’t have to spend your nights out on the town searching for your ideal partner. Simply fill out the registration online and you’re able to look at thousands of different profiles of compatible matches. No Restrictions – you’re not forced to keep your search parameters local. Theoretically, you can connect with anyone from around the world.

– you’re not forced to keep your search parameters local. Theoretically, you can connect with anyone from around the world. You Can Customize Your Search – your search can be customized down to the smallest detail. Specify hobbies, life values, age, appearance and many other personal details you might otherwise have spent several dates trying to uncover.

– your search can be customized down to the smallest detail. Specify hobbies, life values, age, appearance and many other personal details you might otherwise have spent several dates trying to uncover. You Choose How You Present Yourself – there may be things about yourself that you know you need to work on. Online dating allows you to look for a partner while honing your personal skills.

The Disadvantages of Online Dating

The online dating world is very crowded and while it might be a good thing to have so many people to choose from, it can also be very tiring trying to pick out the good ones. If you can stick with one site, then it’s not so bad, but if you decide to try some other online dating sites, it’s going to get very confusing.

Can be Time Consuming – if you decide to try online dating, don’t expect success straight away. Once you’ve found a trustworthy site to register with you then have to study numerous profiles and then communicate with them before making a final decision.

– if you decide to try online dating, don’t expect success straight away. Once you’ve found a trustworthy site to register with you then have to study numerous profiles and then communicate with them before making a final decision. Rejection Rates Can be High – rejection is something you’re going to have to deal with whether you’re meeting someone face-to-face or online. When you get to meet the other person they might be disappointed. However, one clear sign that a girl is interested in you is if she’s giving you a shit test. Know how to pass this test and you can drastically reduce your rejection rate.

– rejection is something you’re going to have to deal with whether you’re meeting someone face-to-face or online. When you get to meet the other person they might be disappointed. However, one clear sign that a girl is interested in you is if she’s giving you a shit test. Know how to pass this test and you can drastically reduce your rejection rate. You Can Meet Some Strange People – much as in real life, the internet is full of strange people. Unfortunately, it’s not until you meet someone in person that you find out they’re not who they made themselves out to be. Stay safe by getting to know your potential date before meeting in person by way of telephone conversations and live video chats.

It is said that one in five relationships start online. With so many success stories it’s surely got to be worth a try.

Related

Shop Google