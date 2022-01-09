The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to perform at Court Square Theater

Court Square Theater welcomes The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band to its stage Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for the popular bluegrass group are $15 ($18 at the door), and are now available at valleyarts.org/performances. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance.

The Country Gentlemen bluegrass legacy continues with The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. Following much urging and support from friends, family, fellow musicians and promoters alike, the band decided to carry on under its new name to honor the memory of long-time member Bill Yates.

The current lineup includes: Mike Phipps on guitar and “Charlie Waller” sound-alike vocals, David Propst on mandolin and vocals, Lywood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Eric Troutman on upright bass and vocals, and Geoff Gay on dobro and vocals.

The band aims to perform in tribute as closely as possible the tunes from yesteryear thought to be long lost for the ages, as they attempt to recreate each tune, vocally and musically as it was originally performed.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call 540.433.9189.

