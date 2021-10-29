The best outdoor activities in Augusta County

Augusta County is located in the Shenandoah Valley on the Commonwealth of Virginia’s western border and is just the place for a grand day out. In overall area, it is Virginia’s second-largest county, totally encircling the separate cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Princess Augusta of Saxe-Gotha was the inspiration for the county, which was formed in 1738 from a portion of Orange County. It used to be a much larger territory, but many of its pieces were carved away to create other counties and states until the current limits were set in 1790.

But, enough of the boring background stuff already, you came here for fun and excitement, and that’s precisely what we will give you.

Augusta County, which is bordered on the east by the Blue Ridge Mountains and the west by the Allegheny Mountains, offers four seasons of excitement. Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, and Natural Chimneys and Grand Caverns are all close by. Augusta County has it all, whether you want to go golfing, camping, hiking, biking, fishing, or bird watching.

You’ll be happy to know that three ski resorts, Massanutten, Wintergreen, and The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, are all within reasonable driving distance of Augusta County. The parks and recreation department also has a variety of fun activities for everyone.

Here are some of the best ways to explore the great outdoors of Augusta County, along with some great activities.

Biking

Leisurely rides along gorgeous backroads in all four seasons are a fantastic way to while away a day, but problems abound. Prepare to cycle long and hard on challenging routes on Shenandoah Mountain and the Badger Road Loop west of Staunton. Check out the annual Shenandoah Fall Foliage Bike Festival if you’re already planning to enjoy the fall foliage season. You’ll see portions of Augusta County you weren’t aware of.

Skeeter’s Maze Adventure

Here’s where the adventure begins. Explore Skeeter’s Maze Adventure to discover your way out. Enjoy getting lost in the 6-acre corn maze with friends and family… It’s a terrific activity where you can keep your social distance while enjoying the lovely outdoors. You’ll be on a Dr. Seuss-themed scavenger hunt this year, and you’ll get a prize if you finish it. Make sure you get your fall pumpkins before you leave.

Ridgeview Park

This 85-acre park is entered through a magnificent evergreen-lined road near the south end of Magnolia Avenue, where benches line the bank of the South River, which meanders through the park. Ridgeview Park is open from sunrise to sunset and provides a range of fantastic picnic and family-friendly settings. Fishing, a wheelchair-accessible fishing pier, multiple ball fields, an amphitheater, a creative playground, soccer fields, tennis courts, a basketball court, stunning gardens, and a walking or running route are all available at the park.

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

In nearby West Virginia, take a trip back in time to a time when steam-powered locomotives were an integral part of daily life. Cass Scenic Railroad State Park offers a wealth of history, breathtaking views, and the sights and sounds of a historic lumbering town. Some of the state’s most prominent tourist attractions include the park’s 11-mile heritage train and realistic company town.

Crozet Tunnel

Amid the Blue Ridge Mountains, discover Virginia’s newest climb. The Crozet Tunnel greenway is located 2.5 hours from Washington, D.C., 3 hours from Tidewater, and just 90 miles west of Richmond. The path, which is open from dawn to sunset and has been nearly 20 years in the making, has something for everyone — railroad fans, hikers and cyclists, history buffs, and cave dwellers.

A 4,700-foot abandoned train tunnel in the center of the Crozet Tunnel Greenway is dark, damp, and hidden nearly 700 feet below the Blue Ridge mountains. The crushed stone trail, which is over 2 1/4 miles long, allows the explorer to travel back in time. Bats, the elusive long-tailed salamander, antique hand-molded bricks, and hidden waterfalls can all be found. So put your headlamp and your hiking boots on for a great, fantastic adventure! The trail winds through a mature forest with laurels and moss, as well as a tiny mountain stream. Only those who are entirely mobile can access the steep grade.

Fishing

The Shenandoah Valley provides excellent fly fishing, whether it’s for natural stream trout or a stocked urban fishery. In the South River, which runs directly through the heart of downtown Waynesboro, sulfurs hatch in spring, followed by tricos in summer. Near Constitution Park, a popular fishing spot is enhanced with a new greenway. The South River Fly Shop can assist you with your equipment, and you might wish to visit during one of the fly-fishing tournaments or the South River Fly Fishing Expo.

Mossy Creek between Mt. Solon and Bridgewater is another favorite place for local fishermen in the Shenandoah Valley’s almost 3,000 miles of public trout water. The Shenandoah River, rated as one of the top smallmouth rivers globally, is open to fishing all year. In addition, Brown and rainbow trout and native brookies are stocked in the Maury River in Rockbridge County. Fly fishing in the headwaters is difficult, but below in the warmer waters, carp and smallmouth bass abound.

