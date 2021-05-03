The 10 most beautiful beaches in Miami

Published Monday, May. 3, 2021, 7:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Lots of Americans, nicknamed the ‘’snowbirds’’ head to Florida from other parts of the USA to escape winter. Some stay an extended period but others just look for a break from the poor weather experienced in many parts of North America. This ‘’escape’’ is an annual event because Florida’s climate means warm weather. Miami is in the south of Florida, facing east out to the Atlantic Ocean. It is not just the climate that appeals to Miami’s visitors. Miami has some of the best beaches in Florida, and indeed the whole Country.

There is plenty of information online on where to stay in Miami. After all, there is significant demand, and that demand is all year round. The best area to stay in Miami is close to the beaches where there is plenty of activity, day and night. Some of the beaches are exclusive to specific hotels but there are many more to consider, including the ones below.

1. South Beach

South Beach features regularly in discussions on Miami. Ocean Drive is a very vibrant part of the City and it runs parallel to the 2.2 mile stretch of white sand known as South Beach. Skateboarders, surfers, and people just wanting to catch the sun and those happy to sit and watch the action head to South Beach on a daily basis. The Beach area is well-developed but if you want somewhere slightly quieter, head to the parts at either end.

2. Bal Harbour Beach

The Beach that attracts the most style and fashion is at Bal Harbour. This is the poshest frontage in Miami and it attracts people with a different bikini for each day of the month. The shops near Bal Harbour Beach have plenty of swimwear stock if you find yourself in need of something.

3. Haulover Beach

Haulover Beach is north of Bal Harbour and you do not need any fashionable bikinis to go there. It is Miami’s nudist beach. Topless sunbathing is common on Miami’s beaches but here you don’t need the bottoms either. This part of Miami is very popular with surfers because of the offshore current at Haulover Inlet. Fishing and diving charters are available next door while family picnics are popular here as well. A real mix in this part of Miami’s coastline.

4. North Beach, Oceanside Park

A family favourite among Miami’s beaches is North Beach, Oceanside Park. It has a great ‘’feel’’ with its historic architecture, open spaces, and plenty of shade from the trees. If you want to be active, walk one of its trails or cycle. For youngsters, there is a great playground which kids can use as their parents prepare food in the picnic area.

5. Surfside

Surfside is located between Hal Harbour and North Beach. There is a small town ‘’feel’’ to Surfside despite the size of Miami. If you want a fairly quiet day then Surfside is a beach well worth considering. The sand dunes inland from the beach reinforce that small town ‘’feel and there are plenty of opportunities to walk, jog or cycle. All in all, Surfside is a great beach for just relaxing.

6. Historic Virginia Key Beach

This stretch of sand was initially the beach where Afro-Americans living locally headed from the end of the 19th Century. It got the official status of “Miami’s Coloured Only Beach” at the end of the Second World War. Today, the visitors to this park on the National Register of Historic Places are very much cosmopolitan.

7. Sunny Isles Beach

If you head north within Miami, the last beach you will find before leaving the City is Sunny Isles Beach. Even though there are plenty of condos here, this 2-mile stretch of sand is rarely busy, making it ideal for families. There is a lifeguard tower here although swimming is generally very safe while fishermen use the nearby pier.

The beautiful sands are very clean and the only reason that it is quiet is because of its location. However, there is plenty of parking nearby so make the effort. You won’t regret it.

8. Matheson Hammock Park Beach

This Park covers 630 acres and was a gift between the World Wars to the community from William J Matheson, a well-known local conservationist. It is an area of tropical wetlands with broad-leafed trees covering the land. As well as enjoying the beach, visitors have a choice of trails, canoes, and kayaks to rent and lovely conditions for swimming.

9. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Beach

Another beach to consider just out of Miami is this treasure on the tip of Key Biscayne. This quiet beach is bordered by impressive sand dunes and the sea is very calm because there is shelter from a reef just 6 miles offshore. The lighthouse you will see has been there for a century and is worth a visit if you decide to follow one of the nature trails you will also find here. You will find shades in the picnic pavilions and there are refreshments available to buy on site.

10. Crandon Park Beach

Crandon Park Beach is another one found at Key Biscayne. Visitors can rent kayaks, go kiteboarding, or stand-up paddleboarding. A boardwalk crosses mangrove and tours are available to see the coral reef and enjoy the natural environment. This is a great day out for groups where some want activities and others just want to relax.

Conclusion

Miami is an all-year-round resort. In the months of winter, the influx of tourists includes a significant number from other parts of the USA. It is great to be lying on a beach in the sun when the only thing lying on the ground at home is snow. Miami’s beaches are a hive of activity with cafes, bars, restaurants, and hotels at every turn. It is certain you will enjoy Miami’s beaches and the seas that offer so much as well. Try a few of these beaches if you have more than a few days in Miami.

Story by Gabby Miller

Related

Comments