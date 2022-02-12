Super Bowl LVI fans don’t let fans drive drunk in Virginia this weekend

A guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday. Whether you’re a Rams or Bengals fan, don’t let celebrating the game foul your life. The Virginia State Police is reminding all Virginians that if your game plan includes drinking, then add a designated driver to your lineup.

“Super Bowl Sunday is a great time to hang out with friends and cheer on your favorite team but making the choice to drive home impaired is the wrong way to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “If someone makes the choice to drive impaired, then they also run the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice – a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you. Never drive buzzed, drunk or under the influence.”

On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

On Super Bowl Sunday 2021, there were 26 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 15 injuries and two deaths across the Commonwealth.* If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.

“If you want to be the true MVP of the game, volunteer as the designated driver for your friends,” said Settle. “Teamwork and safety are a winning combination.”

Virginians are also reminded that there is a chance for winter weather to impact many parts of the state on Sunday. Virginia State Police urges anyone planning to travel Sunday to keep up-to-date on the weather in their area and safely plan their travels accordingly. Check road conditions at www.511virginia.org.

If attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a restaurant:

Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.

If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.

Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.

Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.

Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.

If hosting a Super Bowl party:

Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.

Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation.

Serve lots of food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.

Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.