Stuarts Draft schools placed on lockdown after vehicle shot on Route 340

Published Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, 1:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an incident in the Stuarts Draft area where a vehicle was shot.

The sheriff’s office currently has a large law enforcement presence on U.S. 340 near the schools. The incident occurred on Stuarts Draft Highway not school property. At this time, all Stuarts Draft schools have been placed on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“I do not believe there’s a threat to the schools or the community at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and I will have more information as we determine what took place,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Like this: Like Loading...