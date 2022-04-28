augusta free press news

‘Street Knowledge’: Mental health, Sunset Park, Elon Musk-Twitter

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 3:25 pm

project mental healthToday’s “Street Knowledge” podcast begins with Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discussing the launch of Project Mental Health, a new initiative of Augusta Free Press aimed at increasing awareness of the resources available to help people deal with mental health struggles.

The podcast also covers the tragic death of JMU softball star Lauren Bernett, the politics around the approval of the Sunset Park project in Waynesboro, and Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to change the nature of social media discourse through Twitter.


