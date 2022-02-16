Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour coming to The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will welcome Outback Presents for a presentation of Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour on Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

This show contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, and drug use, so it is for adult audiences only.

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.

Tickets for this event are available online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.