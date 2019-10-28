Steve Landes touts endorsements in Augusta County clerk race

Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, the Republican candidate for Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court, has announced key endorsements from over 29 current and former Augusta County officials.

“It is an honor to have the support and endorsement of such a large number of current and former elected officials and candidates who have represented and hope to represent Augusta County for my campaign to become the next Clerk of Circuit Court,” Landes said. “I am grateful to have the support of these Augusta County public servants, and proud to know that those who have worked for the people of Augusta County are supporting me to work alongside with them for the people of Augusta County.”

“I’ve known Steve Landes for more than 30 years. Steve was the first District Director in my Congressional office, managing the district offices and staff during my first term in Congress. Steve has also demonstrated his commitment to public service by ably representing the Valley in the House of Delegates for over 20 years. I know Steve will bring that same experience and dedication to helping others by serving the people of Augusta County as their next Clerk of Circuit Court,” said Former Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Sixth District of Virginia.

“I have been fortunate to work alongside Steve during the past 24 years. One thing that has always impressed me, has been Steve’s dedication to working with and responding to the people he served. During the time that I’ve served as Commissioner of the Revenue, I’ve had multiple occasions to work with Steve on issues related to taxation and the operation of the Commissioner’s office. He always made time to listen to my point of view. We saw many successes that made positive impact in the office of Commissioners,” said Jean Shrewsbury, Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue. “I am proud to support Steve Landes in his bid for Augusta County Clerk of the Court. He has the personal job skills and management skills to lead the office. The people of Augusta can count on him to serve with integrity and leadership.”

“I first met Steve Landes in the early 1990’s when I ran for an Augusta County Board of Supervisors seat to represent Pastures District. Steve is one of the finest individuals I know. I have never met a more conscientious, hard-working, and dedicated public servant than Steve Landes. I strongly endorse his candidacy,” said Cheryl Miller Lackey, who served on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors representing the Pastures District from 1991 to 1994.

The following current and former Augusta County officials have endorsed Steve Landes for Clerk of Court.

Congressman Ben Cline, Sixth District of Virginia

Former Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Sixth District of Virginia

Senator Emmett W. Hanger, Jr., 24th District

Delegate Richard P. “Dickie” Bell, 20th District

Delegate Ronnie Campbell, 24th District

Mr. Chris Runion, Delegate Candidate, 25th District

Mr. John Avoli, Delegate Candidate, 20th District

Former Speaker S. Vance Wilkins, Jr., 24th District

Former Delegate A. R. “Pete” Giesen, Jr., 25th District

Former Delegate Chris Saxman, 20th District

Former Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court John B. Davis

Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury

Augusta County Treasurer Rick Homes

Augusta Supervisor Marshall Pattie, North River District

Augusta Supervisor Butch Wells, Beverly Manor District

Augusta Supervisor Michael Shull, Riverheads District

Augusta Supervisor Pam Carter, Pastures District

Former Augusta Supervisor C. Kenneth Landes, North River

Former Augusta Supervisor Charles Curry, North River District

Former Augusta Supervisor Larry Howdyshell, North River District

Former Augusta Supervisor Don Hanger, Riverheads District

Former Augusta Supervisor Cheryl Miller Lackey, Pastures District

Former Augusta Supervisor Tom Sikes, Wayne District

Augusta School Board Member Tim Quillen, South River District

Augusta School Board Member John Ward, Riverheads District

Augusta School Board Member David Shifflett, Middle River District

Augusta School Board Member Donna Wells, Beverly Manor District

Augusta School Board Member John Ocheltree, Pastures District

Augusta School Board Member Tim Z. Schwortzel, Wayne District

