Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 25-29

Published Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, 12:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 16 to 19 including exit 16B, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Routes 60 and 220. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours from October 25–November 19.

Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours through October 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Single lane closures between Route 613 (Bens Run Road) and Route 694 (Old Mill Road) for inspection of Potts Creek bridge, Wednesday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Single lane closures between Route 633 (Sharon Lane) and Route 723 (Circle H Lane) for inspection of Cowpasture River bridge, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Tinkertown Road) and Route 648 (Talbotts Lane) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) – Closed between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Route 646 (Meadow View Road) for replacement of Cowardin Run bridge, 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Thursday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern between Route 607 (Switzerland Trail) and Route 615 (Main Street) for bridge work, 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Friday.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 180, southbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement repairs, 8 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 715 (Sunnybrook Road) and Route 712 (Decatur Road) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closures just east of Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) – Shoulder closures just south of Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 649 (Myers-Moon Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 95 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for Route 664 bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (October 24-25).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 206, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 620 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 223 to 225, northbound – Right lane closures for pavement repairs, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 pm. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 662 (Stover School Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 725 (Whiskey Creek Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control or shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 19.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 27.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures for sign work just south of Route 703 (Buttermilk Spring Road) bridge, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 18.

Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) and Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) for maintenance of Back Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 19.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 238 to 243, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 249, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

Mile marker 263 to 264 including exit 264, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 26. Work at exit 264 off-ramp requires overnight ramp closure with detour.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 720 (Smithland Road) and Route 653 (Toll Gate Lane) for soil-boring operations, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 867 (North River Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour. Roadway scheduled to reopen October 26 at 5 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 282, northbound – Nighttime left lane closures for guardrail repairs, Monday through Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 289, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 291, northbound – Overnight closures of on-ramp from Route 651 due to pavement patching, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 291, southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to Route 651 due to pavement patching, October 30-November 2 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp extension with project completion of November 10. Truck scales closed until completion of project.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 302, southbound – Slow roll closure due to blasting operation, Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Exit 310, northbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to Route 37 due to pavement patching, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 313, southbound – Overnight closures of on-ramp from Route 50/17 due to pavement patching, Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 315, southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to Route 7 due to pavement patching, Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 323, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramps to Route 669 due to pavement patching, Thursday and Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 699 (New Hope Road), Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 29.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 855 (Harrison Lane) and Route 717 (Caldwell Lane), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 29.

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Shoulder closures between Massie Street and Country Park Drive for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder repairs and drainage work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound left lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Occasional traffic delays just south of Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon through November 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to southbound I-81 due to pavement patching, Saturday through Monday nights (October 30-November 1) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to Route 340 due to pavement patching, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming operations, Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.