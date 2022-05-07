Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 9-13

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 2, westbound – Alternating lane closures for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for soil and rock testing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 16.

Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 15.

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street and Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 15.

*NEW* Exit 35, westbound – Partial closure of off-ramp for bridge painting, May 9-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 15.

Route 220 (Market Avenue, Iron Gate) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 220 Business (Verge Street) and Botetourt County line for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 13.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 185 to 189, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for soil and rock testing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 16.

Exit 205 – Southbound off-ramp closure for paving operations and removal of concrete barriers, Sunday through Thursday nights (May 8-12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Follow posted detour. Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) and Obstgarten Hill (southern end of four-lane section), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 739 (Fox Hunt Road) and Route FR-319 (Tinkerville Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 720 (Spring Run Road) – Bridge replacement at Poor Creek just north of Route 604 (Gibbs Run Lane). Traffic uses temporary causeway during construction through May 19.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, May 9-26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 232 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through May 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagging operations for utility work between Route 670 (Cherry Grove Road) and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 27.

Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Closed to through traffic through May 19 between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 663 (Mine Branch Road) for bridge work at Mine Branch Creek. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole replacements between Route 697 (Griner Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), May 9-19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, May 15 – June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing at the bridges over Blacks Run and Norfolk Southern railway, May 9 – June 2 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. excluding Memorial Day weekend.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 247, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspection, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (May 8).

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 248, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspection, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound and southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for brush removal, May 9-20 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, May 15 – June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 263 to 264, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night (May 9).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspection along the on-ramps to I-81, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 13.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Overnight mobile lane closures for maintenance of pavement markers between the Shenandoah and Rappahannock county lines, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

Route 340 Business – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 632 (Alans Road) and Luray town limits, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (May 8).

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 264, northbound – Overnight on-ramp closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 285 to 289, northbound – Overnight lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 11. Two lane closures at different times.

*NEW* Exit 291, northbound – Overnight on-ramp closures for pothole patching, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 292 to 290, southbound – Overnight single lane closures and exit 291 off-ramp closures for pothole patching, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 9. Off- and on-ramp closures as needed at exits 296 and 298.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Brief overnight lane closures northbound for loading/unloading equipment, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through May 28. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 295, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 303 to 304, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspection, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 310, northbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, May 11-16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek, May 15-16 nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 313, southbound – Overnight closures of on-ramp for pothole patching, May 13-19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 315, southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, May 13-19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 323, northbound and southbound – Overnight ramp closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound off-ramp closed May 11-16 nights. Southbound off-ramp closed May 12-18 nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 324 to 323, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspection, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for inspection of Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) overpass bridge just west of Route 11 (Kernstown), Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 27.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road), 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 9.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 1037 (Lakeside Drive), 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 9.

Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 7 (Berryville Pike), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 9.

*NEW* Route 669 (Rest Church Road) – Overnight flagging operations for sign inspections between the I-81 on- and off-ramps, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

*NEW* Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

