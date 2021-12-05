Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Dec. 6-10

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 24 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Routes 60 and 220, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 26 to 25, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Sioux Avenue, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42, Monday to Friday during daylight and overnight hours.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 785 (Armentrout Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 776 (Church Road) and Clarke Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for slope repairs, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through December 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading of unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right-lane closures for tree removal operations in the area of Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

*NEW* Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) – Shoulder closures between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 223, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River Bridge, 8 pm. to 7 a.m. through December 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike) – Lane or shoulder closures for utility work between Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

*NEW* Route 1307 (Meadow Run Court) – Alternating lane closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 1308 (Lea Drive) for utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 1920 (Sutton Road) – Shoulder closures just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) for utility work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 239, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 679 (Ritenour Road) and Route 841 (Grover Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound lane closures for maintenance of I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 17.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 697 (Morgan Road) and West Virginia state line for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 1.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8 including Exit 1A, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter removal, Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closure between Route 628 (Rocky Hollow Road) and Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

