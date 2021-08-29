Staunton District Traffic Alert: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 17 to 20, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Jackson River, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 607 (Mill Branch Road) and Route 787 (Gillespie Road) for bridge work at Shawvers Run, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 13.

Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 640 (Falls Road) and Covington city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through September 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and 3.7 miles north of Route 39 for paving operations, August 30-September 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 181 to 183, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder maintenance, Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Exit 205, southbound – Possible shoulder closures for placement of concrete barriers. Work is part of interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound right lane closures for shoulder repairs near intersection with Route 606 (Raphine Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Road closed between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) for shoulder and pipe repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control for work-zone setup and equipment mobilization. Work is part of interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) – Lane closures for ditch cleaning between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road), Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 3.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 205, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, September 1-10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11 at exit 213, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 4.

*NEW* Mile marker 227 to 228, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for soil cleanup, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 3.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 1203 (Shultz Lane, Greenville) for installation of rumble strips, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 720 (Dry Branch Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 10.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing in the area of the I-81 overpass bridges, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), September 2-October 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 16.

*NEW* Route 634 (China Clay Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road), August 30-September 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*NEW* Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed August 30-October 7 between Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and Route 759 (Oak Hill Road) for bridge work at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour.

Route 747 (Freemason Run Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 6.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 30-September 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 243 to 240, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. August 29 to 7 a.m. August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Dry Run Road and Riven Rock Road for installation of rumble strips, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound alternating lane closures between Route 654 (Montevideo Circle) and Route 991 (Conn Road/Warble Road) for installation of rumble strips, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) and Route 257 (Briery Branch Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 6.

*NEW* Route 617 (Sunset Drive) – Closed between Route 786 (Cedar Run Trail) and Route 809 (Trissels Road) for culvert replacement, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 716 (Beulah Road) and Route 758 (Happy Valley Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 6.

*NEW* Route 648 (Dave Berry Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 641 (White Rose Road) and Route 996 (McGaheysville Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 7.

*NEW* Route 910 (Fort Lynne Road) – Closed August 30-September 10 for bridge replacement between Route 767 (Willow Run Road) and Route 765 (Amberly Road). Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Westbound alternating lane closures from Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) to Shenandoah County line for installation of rumble strips, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment for mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 3.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 269 to 270, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for installation of overhead utility lines, Sunday (August 29) between 6 a.m. and 12 noon.

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 3.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Overnight closure of right lane and exit 291 on-ramp for ramp extension work, Sunday and Monday nights (August 29-30) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour in place for Route 651 drivers needing to enter northbound I-81. Right shoulders closed 24/7. Estimated project completion November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 18.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 283, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 30-September 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips. Work takes place in four-lane divided section between Strasburg and Toms Brook, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Frederick County line and Warren County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) – Overnight lane closures just west of I-81 interchange for paving operations, Sunday and Monday nights (August 29-30) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 310 to 314, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge just north of Winchester, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Southbound alternating lane closures for maintenance of railroad bridge just north of Winchester, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 733 (Fairview/Fletcher Road) and Route 610 (Parishville Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 through October 22 for construction of traffic-diversion road. Work is related to replacement of Opequon Creek bridge between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive).

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations, August 29-September 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 624, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

