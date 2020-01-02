Sprinkler extinguishes deck fire at Harrisonburg apartment complex

Published Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 1:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A properly functioning fire sprinkler quickly controlled a fire on the third-floor deck of an apartment building in Harrisonburg on New Year’s Day.

The 911 center began receiving calls at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a reported deck on fire in the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle. Dispatchers directed the caller to activate the fire alarm which alerted residents to the fire, allowing them to safely escape. A firstalarm assignment was dispatched, bringing 17 firefighters to the scene.

The first-arriving engine reported light smoke showing from a thirdfloor apartment deck area with an activated sprinkler. Upon investigation, crews determined that a fire had ignited on the exterior decking material but was quickly controlled by the sprinkler.

An investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Flammable liquids stored nearby caused the fire to grow quickly, but was effectively controlled by the sprinkler. Damage has been set at $7,500 and the saved value of the building at more than $3 million.

“A single sprinkler head averted a potentially tremendous fire loss,” Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. “Fire sprinklers make all the difference in helping keep our community safe.”

The Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds all residents of the dangers of improperly discarding smoking materials. According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoking materials, including cigarettes, pipes, and cigars, started an estimated 17,200 home structure fires reported in the U.S. annually.

These fires caused 570 deaths, 1,140 injuries and $426 million in direct property damage. Smoking materials caused 5 percent of reported home fires, 21 percent of home fire deaths, 10 percent of home fire injuries, and 6 percent of the direct property damage. The HFD wants residents to “wash their butts” by dousing smoking materials in water before discarding and placing such materials in a sturdy metal container filled with sand or water.

Related