SpaceLink expansion to create 41 new jobs in Fairfax County

SpaceLink is planning an expansion in Fairfax County that will allow the company to develop and deploy a satellite communications system that provides data relay services and grows the space economy.

The expansion will create 41 new jobs in Virginia.

“SpaceLink’s expansion in Fairfax County will strengthen the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in the aerospace industry,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Small businesses are critical to fueling economic growth, and we are proud to support this Virginia-founded company as its innovations make a name for itself in space exploration and defense.”

SpaceLink is headquartered in McLean and has additional offices in Silicon Valley. The company is focused on helping advance a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. SpaceLink’s satellite relay network is designed to provide secure and continuous communications between spacecraft on orbit and the ground. It leverages today’s technology advances, including optical intersatellite links, for high-capacity delivery of time-sensitive data.

Developed in Fairfax County, the SpaceLink relay network is designed to fill in the gaps of the U.S. Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System. It enhances the business case for Earth observation companies, commercial space stations, satellite servicers, and space tugs.

“We are excited to see another Virginia-based technology company expand and create more high-quality, 21st century jobs right here in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Northern Virginia is renowned for its world-class talent pipeline that will benefit SpaceLink as the company expands its business. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the company in the coming years.”

“Fairfax County is a natural choice for SpaceLink because of its proximity to so many of our customers, partners, and advisors,” said SpaceLink Chief Executive Officer David Bettinger. “As an innovative space company, we also have the opportunity to draw from the rich pool of talented technology and business professionals who are drawn to the region for its opportunities and dynamic environment. Northern Virginia is an important hub for the aerospace and defense industry, which makes it a great fit for SpaceLink’s corporate headquarters.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure this project for Virginia. SpaceLink will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs.

As a business incentive that supports economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. This state-funded program demonstrates Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are proud to see SpaceLink growing here, and we welcome the opportunity to work with the company further,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Hoskins. “Fairfax County and Northern Virginia have developed a robust aerospace and satellite cluster, and SpaceLink is the perfect company to take advantage of our many assets in that industry sector and the workforce supporting it.”

“Congratulations to SpaceLink on its announcement to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County,” said Sen. Janet Howell. “Fairfax County is already home to some of the biggest names in the defense and aerospace industry. This announcement further exemplifies Fairfax County as a major global aerospace technology hub. I look forward to watching this exciting industry continue to grow and thrive in Northern Virginia.”

“I am very excited that SpaceLink will grow its presence in Virginia by multiplying employment by a factor of five and investing in the expansion of its headquarters located in my legislative district,” said Del. Mark Keam. “As a leader in cutting-edge technologies around space communications and data generation that advance humanity, SpaceLink is helping Virginia become a home for space innovation.”