Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges.
Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Previously, co-defendants, Larry Wayne Whittaker, 41, of Marion, Amanda Michelle Wain, 29, of Marion, and Borve Carlyle Fisher Jr., 35, of Chilhowie, all pleaded guilty to similar charges as part of their participation in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.
According to court documents, Farmer, Fisher, Wain and Whittaker distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Smyth County, Virginia, much of which was trafficked from Atlanta, Georgia.
Farmer, Wayne, and Whittaker face sentences ranging from ten years to life in prison, while Fisher faces a sentence of five to forty years. In addition, the defendants forfeited multiple pistols, ammunition, and nearly $42,000 in cash.