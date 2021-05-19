Six easy steps to move your business online

Whatever the reasons, any business should have an online portal. If you’re still wondering, in this article, I’ll answer all your why and how-to questions. From choosing a domain name to installing a theme on your site, and how/where to reach out to the world. One of the most explored industries during the past year is the eCommerce one. For example, there are so many talented and gifted people that craft beautiful things, and find success by investing in an online presence.

1. Strategy

Just like the way you started your business, you need a plan to move it online. Or to make your efforts even better. Perhaps you already have a website, but you’re not so present in the social media environments. Either the case, you need to know your budget and do market research just to get off on the right foot. Also, besides creating a to-do list, you need to establish if you want to build the site yourself or you need a t .

2. Branding

Name, logo, mission statement, and graphics. In theory, you already have the brand name and logo. You just have to replicate them. An effective branding strategy allows your business to differentiate from your competition. This way, you can build a loyal customer base in the online environment too. Another strategic approach is video branding. Furthermore, you can reach out to people by organizing online events, podcasts and giveaway campaigns.

3. Website

To run a website, you should consider the following: hosting provider, CMS platform, and theme. There are many content management systems, including Drupal, Joomla, Wix, Shopify, but WordPress is the most popular of them all. If you choose WordPress for your site, you should look out for a well-suited theme. For example, if you want to build a news-related, personal blog, or a beautiful shop you could turn your attention towards or Newsmag. If you want to create an educational website, Eduma or Education LMS can be your best choice.

If you are eager to let people know about your new website, just place a maintenance mode and share the news on your social media accounts.

4. Social media

For some small businesses, social media exposure is more beneficial than having a website. People can sell their items directly from Facebook, Etsy, Instagram. Also, they can include video ads in their YouTube videos as a quick way to monetize.

5. Gain more customers through paid advertising

You already have an idea of who your ideal buyer persona is. If you do not have knowledge of how to advertise online, you need help from a marketing agency or a highly rated freelancer. Creating Google ads or Facebook ads is not an easy task. It requires time to research put in practice, as well as understanding how to analyze the data.

6. Email marketing

This type of service is always helpful, and you should start as soon as possible to get subscribers and build the lists. There are freemium platforms that allow you to send newsletters to a limited number of users. Some popular platforms are Mailchimp, SendInBlue, Moosend, and more. Through help of email marketing, you can bring back If you maintain the same voice through your email campaigns,

The future is online

Even if you decide that your business does not require a website, you can still be visible on several channels and sell your products. For example, on Etsy or Amazon you can sell almost anything. As part of the consumer experience, the eCommerce industry is growing and it is a great way to reach out to more people.

Story by Alina.G – a Digital Marketing Strategist at tagDiv. After a long journey through fine arts, she combines her WordPress passion with native writing skills. Alina is a fun and caring team member, ready to deal with any challenge.

