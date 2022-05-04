Signups open for Farm Market Fresh for Older Neighbors Program

Older adults with limited income may be eligible to receive $45 in coupons to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and cut herbs from participating farmers at the Staunton, Verona and Waynesboro Farmer’s Markets this summer.

The coupons are made available by the Farm Market Fresh for Older Neighbors Program jointly sponsored by Valley Program for Aging Services, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

In addition to supporting senior nutrition, the program also supports local farmers and farmers’ markets in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro region. The program is supported by the USDA, Food and Nutrition Service.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be 60 years of age or older, live in Staunton, Augusta County, or Waynesboro, have a monthly income of no more than $1,699 (single) or $2,289 (couple). Individuals cannot be an immediate family member or live with a participating farm market vendor. Only one coupon book per eligible senior or two coupon books per eligible couple per Market Season will be permitted.

Farm Market Fresh for Older Neighbors Program coupons are available on a limited, first come, first served basis. The coupons are valid June 1 through Nov. 19.

VPAS will be distributing coupons to those that are eligible on the following dates/times/locations:

Wednesday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Augusta Farmer’s Market at the Verona Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona

Saturday, June 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market at the Pavilion, 215 McElroy St., Waynesboro (Rain Date – June 11)

Saturday, June 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the Staunton Farmer’s Market on the Wharf, Johnson St. Staunton (Rain Date – June 25)

In the event that coupons are still available after June 12th, please call VPAS at 540-949-7141 to inquire about availability and how to apply for and pick up coupons.

“This program allows many older adults who may not otherwise be able to routinely purchase fresh produce to enjoy the wonderful taste of fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables.” said Janice Gentry, VPAS regional director. “VPAS is thrilled to be a partner in this program to improve the health and nutrition of our older neighbors.”

