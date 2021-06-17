Shenandoah University marches into 2022 with new band, director

Shenandoah University’s first-ever marching band will take to the field in the fall of 2022.

This new university ensemble will generate support, spirit and enthusiasm at intercollegiate athletics and campus events while also providing outreach and community support. Shenandoah will seek membership from its entire student body, with the eventual hope of having approximately 100 members. A new color guard will accompany the unit.

The marching band will exhibit the rigor and expertise of esteemed musicianship while springing forth from the university’s Buzzin’ Dozen Pep Band and harnessing the energy and creativity that the pep band has provided over the years.

“We are always looking for ways to increase our fan engagement and improve our game-day atmosphere, and the addition of a marching band is going to be a huge part of this initiative,” said Associate Athletics Director Scott Musa. “The Buzzin’ Dozen Pep Band has been tremendous in this area and we look forward to welcoming the marching band to our home contests.”

Garnering its core values from the university mission statement, the band will express the university’s vision as a forward-looking organization that promotes integrity, camaraderie and student diversity.

“We are excited to provide one more opportunity for all SU students — both in the Conservatory and beyond — to actively make music and be part of our larger musical community,” said Tim Robelee, Ph.D., director of bands and associate professor of conducting.

A nationwide search is currently being conducted for a band director.

