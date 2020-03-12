Shenandoah University goes online for two weeks

Shenandoah University is moving to online classes beginning March 16 and running for two weeks through March 29.

President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a statement that the school will make an announcement on March 26 about whether full campus activities will resume on March 30.

“COVID-19 has had a major impact on our world and our nation, and now more cases are emerging in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Although there are still no confirmed reports of the virus impacting anyone at Shenandoah, we have made the following decisions to help ensure the health and safety of our university community and to do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation and will provide ongoing updates as the situation unfolds,” Fitzimmons said in a statement released Thursday.

In addition to moving classes online for the next two weeks, Shenandoah is moving advising and registration for the fall semester to an online-only system.

Campus housing is remaining open, and administrative offices and services — including the library, dining hall, and the Wilkins Wellness Center — will remain fully operational on the main campus and two Northern Virginia locations.

The school is canceling or postponing all large event gatherings (100+ people), and many smaller events, on campus effective immediately until Monday, March 30. Details on these changes are under development and will be shared once finalized.

Shenandoah Conservatory will suspend all events and performances until Monday, March 30. Check the Conservatory Performs webpage for more information.

At this time, all spring sporting events are expected to be held as scheduled, but this could change and games may be postponed as recommendations are made by the NCAA and ODAC Conference. Check the SU Hornets athletics site for more information.

