Security Alarm Corporation announces new partnership in Virginia

Security Alarm Corporation has announced a partnership with Security Alarm Systems VA, a full-service systems integrator based in Harrisonburg.

“I am excited to begin our operations in Virginia and to partner with Justin and his team at SAC,” said Ron Noel, operating partner of Security Alarm Corporation. “We are tapping into SAC’s more than 40-year history of success in the alarm and low voltage industry and bringing white-glove customer service to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.”

Security Alarm Corporation and Security Alarm Systems have launched a dealership business model whereby SAS will operate as a locally owned and operated alarm/integration company powered by SAC’s expertise, team, and resources in Florida. Security Alarm Systems will leverage SAC’s 24/7 security solutions center, 100+ years of low voltage and life safety experience, and financial resources.

“I am pleased to work with Ron to build a company that we can be proud of, that is focused on securing our communities, serving our customers, and investing in our team,” said Justin Allbright, president of Security Alarm Corporation and partner in Security Alarm Systems.

Security Alarm Systems is fully operational in Virginia with its head office in Downtown Harrisonburg at 57 South Main Street, Suite 403a. Security Alarm Systems offers a full complement of residential and commercial security alarm, camera surveillance, and automation systems.

Security Alarm Systems’ customer base is monitored 24/7 by Security Alarm Corporation’s UL Listed and TMA Five Diamond-certified monitoring station at its headquarters in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Learn more about Security Alarm Systems at SecurityAlarmSystemsVA.com or contact them directly at 540-696-5040.

