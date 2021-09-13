Scott German: ACC Power Rankings Week 2
Atlantic Division
- Clemson (1-1): Well, they are still Clemson. The Tigers’ bountiful talent ensures that it still sits in the top perch of the ACC. The defense seems to be where most of the talent currently resides, allowing an average of 6.5 points after two games.
- NC State (1-1): The Wolfpack defense is good, playing a second-straight solid game against Mississippi State; its offense, a different story.
- Wake Forest (2-0): Credit to Wake for perfect scheduling, dominating two over matched opponents to begin the season. The Demon Deacons are solid and avoid beating themselves.
- Boston College (2-0): The Eagles dispatched UMass for state bragging rights, but the win may prove costly. BC finished the game without two key offensive weapons – wide receiver Zay Flowers and quarterback Phil Jurkovec both left with injuries.
- Louisville (1-1): The Cardinals have a weapon in dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham who can create big plays with his feet and arm.
- Syracuse (1-1): The Orange took a big hit losing to Rutgers in the Carrier Dome, 17-7. It was the second consecutive game that the Syracuse offense lacked explosiveness.
- Florida State (0-2): The skinny on FSU – probably are not as good as they appeared in their opening night against Notre Dame, and hopefully are not as dreadful as they were against FCS opponent Jacksonville State. Head coach Mike Norvell has some serious explaining to do after a puzzling defensive call that allowed Jacksonville State receivers to get behind the FSU defense for a game-ending touchdown.
Coastal Division
- Virginia Tech (2-0): The Hokies have bolted from the gates, getting it done on the defensive side of the ball. Tech has surrendered just 24 points in two games against good or average teams. The Hokies defense kept it close against Middle Tennessee until the offense showed up at Lane Stadium. The Hokies have nine sacks after two games.
- Virginia (2-0): Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is the early frontrunner for ACC quarterback of the year, pardons to UNC signal caller Sam Howell. Armstrong is the production leader, averaging 372 yards passing per game, and has thrown seven touchdowns. The offense has scored 85 points, and the defense is doing the job as well.
- North Carolina (1-1): The Tar Heels are still smarting from that opening game loss at Virginia Tech. Sam Howell looked good against an overmatched Georgia State, throwing for 352 yards.
- Pittsburgh (2-0): After last week’s disaster for the ACC, Pitt restored some pride by beating an SEC team on the road. Tennessee, however, hasn’t been good for a long time. The Panthers have a veteran quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and that’s always a good thing.
- Miami (1-1): About the best thing you can say about the Hurricanes is they at least prevented another serious blow to league credibility by surviving against Appalachian State, 25-23. The most important result from Saturday’s game was a cat being saved after falling from the upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium. Fans in the lower bowl seating area turned an American flag into a life-saving net.
- Georgia Tech (1-1): The Yellow Jackets still adapting to a new offensive scheme. After an opening game loss to Northern Illinois, Georgia Tech feasted on FCS foe Kennesaw State Saturday.
- Duke (1-1): After losing its opener against Charlotte, Duke needed to take out its frustrations against FCS foe North Carolina A&T. That didn’t happen. The Blue Devils did not lead in the game until late in the first half. Duke ended up winning easily, 45-17, but it was hardly a confidence builder.
Story by Scott German