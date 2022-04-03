SCC reminds Virginians to Dig with C.A.R.E.

April is National Safe Digging Month, and the State Corporation Commission Division of Utility and Railroad Safety reminds all Virginians to Know What’s Below and Dig with C.A.R.E. to help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage-free and our communities, business districts and environment safe.

The steps to safe digging in Virginia are:

C ontact Virginia 811 before you dig.

ontact Virginia 811 you dig. A llow the required time for marking the utilities.

llow the required time for marking the utilities. R espect and protect the marks.

espect and protect the marks. Excavate carefully.

Whether you’re a professional contractor, do-it-yourselfer or homeowner, you have an important role in preventing damage to underground utilities. No matter how big or small your project is, contacting the Virginia 811 Notification Center to request the marking of your underground utility lines before you dig will help avoid physical injury, property damage, costly repairs and service interruptions.

Contact Virginia 811 by going online at www.va811.com. You may also call 811 or 1-800-552-7001 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding legal state and national holidays. Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more information about safe digging and demolition, contact URS at (804) 371-9980 or visit the SCC Damage Prevention page at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Damage-Prevention.

