Run for the gold in Pamplin Historical Park’s Breakthrough Trail 5K

Published Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 1:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is hosting its 4th Annual Breakthrough Trail 5K on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The in-person race will begin at the Park’s Education Center Freedom Garden, 6523 Duncan Road, Petersburg. The race course will guide participants through the Civil War Breakthrough Battlefield trails which ended the 292-day siege of Petersburg featuring a beautiful landscape with original earthworks from the decisive battle. Participants will enjoy the safety of a course run entirely on trails with no motor vehicle traffic.

Race day registration is from 7 to 9 a.m. with a race start time of 9 a.m. Race day registration is $30 for runners and walkers. All registrations include a Park general admission where participants can explore the Park, three historic homes and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, a 25,000-square-foot facility filled with artifacts and interactive exhibits.

Participants can register online at RunSignUp.com or call (804) 861-2408 and visit www.pamplinpark.org for registration forms, a course map and more information.

Adult overall top three male and female finishers will receive awards in age groups 18-29, 30-50, 51 and over while the youth top three, in groups ages 15-17, 12-14 and 11 and under, will receive awards.

Tri-Cities Road Runners, Crater Community Hospice and Dinwiddie Health & Rehabilitation Center are sponsoring this event. Tri-Cities Road Runners will also be providing logistical and technical support to include posting the timing results of the race.

TCCR serves the running community in Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, and the surrounding areas such as Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, and Chesterfield County. More club information can be found on the TCCR website at www.tricitiesroadrunners.org.