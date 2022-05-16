Rockbridge Vineyard in Governor’s Cup Case: Rouse named Grower of the Year

Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery is celebrating a highly decorated spring. Two of their wines took home a gold medal in the Virginia Governor’s Cup in March with one – 2018 V d’Or – landing in the Governor’s Cup Case. Another seven of their wines were awarded silver medals in the competition. More recently on May 12, the Virginia Vineyards Association named Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery owner Shepherd Rouse Grower of the Year.

More than 100 Virginia wineries submitted 615 wines for the 40th annual Virginia Governor’s Cup. Seven judges sampled every wine in a blind tasting to whittle down the field for the final round. In the end 127 gold medals were awarded, and the top 12 highest scoring wines are collectively called the Virginia Governor’s Cup Case. This is the fourth time Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery has been included in the Governor’s Cup Case. Their previous showing occurred in 2021 with their 2018 DeChiel Chardonnay.

“Our 2018 V d’Or is made in the style of a German ice wine, a type of dessert wine. Made from each of our estate grown white grapes, the rich sweetness is balanced beautifully by flavors of bright Meyer lemon and apricot,” said Parke Rouse, son of Rockbridge Vineyards & Brewery owners Shepherd and Jane Rouse.

Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery and Great Valley Farm Brewery & Winery were together awarded 15 medals during the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup wine competition, noted as one of the most stringent in the United States. Rockbridge’s gold medals were for their 2018 V d’Or and 2017 Meritage. Silver medals went to their 2020 Pinot Noir, 2019 DeChiel Chardonnary, 2018 Riesling, 2015 Vignoles, 2019 Viognier, 2019 Rockbridge Chardonnay, and 2016 Syrah.

Great Valley Farm Brewery & Winery brought home six silver medals: 2020 White Blend, 2020 Red Blend, 2019 Shenandoah Red, 2020 Vin Gris Rose, 2020 Gruner Veltiner, and 2020 Panoramic.

“Rockbridge County is continually elevated as an excellent wine destination thanks, in part, to award-winning wines and praise for our steadfast vintners,” said Patty Williams, director of marketing for Lexington and Rockbridge Area Tourism.

In the article announcing Shepherd Rouse as Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said, “For more than three decades, Shepherd has been one of the true pioneers of Virginia’s wine industry. He started and expanded his vineyard, produced a number of award-winning wines and stands readily available to assist others in the wine and vineyard industry.”

