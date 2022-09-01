Rockbridge Beer and Wine Festival at Lime Kiln Theater returns on Sept. 10

Crystal Graham
rockbridge beer festivalThe Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival returns for the 28th year on Sat., Sept. 10 at Lime Kiln Theater from noon until 6 p.m.

Guests will enjoy tastings of regional wines, ciders and craft beers. Ready to drink cocktails from Waterbird Spirits will also be offered.

Local food vendors will be on hand including Bizzee B’s BBQ, Hewitt Jamaican Cuisine, LexVegas Bistro, Slice Versa and Abundant Life Kitchen.

Live music will take place on two festival stages – the Kiln and the Bowl. This year’s musical line up will start with Brent Hull and The Mojo Parker Express. Caravan of Fools and Little Marvin & The Martians will also play the festival.

This festival is presented by Serendipity Farm and Mackey Litter & Lime.

Tickets to the festival are $40 in advance or $50 at the gate. Non-tasters are admitted for $15.

For more information, visit rockbridgebeerandwine.com

