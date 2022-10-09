Menu
roanoke state police investigating officer involved shooting with injuries
Local

Roanoke: State Police investigating officer-involved shooting with injuries

News Desk
Last updated:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke on Saturday.

One male subject was transported with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Roanoke Police, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male subject outside of a residence.

The male subject was armed with a firearm and pointed it towards an officer. One Roanoke Police Officer fired their service weapon, striking the male subject. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No Roanoke Police officers were injured during this incident.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The incident remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

Chris Graham