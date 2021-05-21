Road work will impact traffic on Route 340 in Crimora-Grottoes area beginning next week

VDOT is scheduled to start safety-enhancement work on Route 340 north of Route 612 in Crimora in Augusta County next week.

Improvements scheduled to get under way on Monday, May 24 include shoulder widening, guardrail updates, and new roadway edge rumble strips. The 6.9-mile long project is from just north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) to Route 861 (Teter Road) in between Crimora and Grottoes.

From May 24 through mid-August 2021, Route 340 motorists should be alert for flaggers and pilot trucks controlling traffic on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Delays are possible during work hours.

All work is weather permitting.

In January, VDOT awarded a $930,523.41 contract to B&S Contracting Inc. of Staunton. The Federal Highway Administration funds 90 percent of the design and construction of this project through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

