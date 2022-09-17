Road work schedules in the VDOT Staunton District for the week of Sept. 19-23
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 37, eastbound – Right lane closures for pavement patching, September 18 – October 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 29 to 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 39, westbound – Right lane closures for pavement patching, September 18 – October 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 684 (Dunbrack Road), Route 791 (Dunbrack Circle), Route 830 (Little Mountain Road), Route 1101 (Valley Ridge Road), Route 1103 (Butternut Hills), Route 1105 (Ridgewood Circle), Route 1106 (Enderley Road), Route 1107 (Mountaineer Drive), Route 1108 (Woodland Road), Route 1109 (Heatherton Drive) and Route 1112 (Country Club Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 640 (Mill Creek Road) and West Virginia state line, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 30.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road), Route 605 (Coles Mountain Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road), Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 689 (Little Gibraltar Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 43 to 50, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Shoulder closures for painting of Route 763 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 7.
*NEW* Mile marker 200 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 204 to 206 including Exit 205, northbound – Overnight single-lane closures and on- or off-ramp closures for pavement-marking operations, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For ramp closures, follow posted detours. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in October.
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for tree removal operations near Route 763 (Lincoln Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 726 (Beard Road) and Augusta County line, September 19 – October 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 724 (Sterrett Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 30.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 717 (Old Chapel Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.
Route 763 (Lincoln Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 788 (Warm Run Road) and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 710 (Sterrett Road), Route 712 (Decatur Road), Route 717 (McClung Road), Route 729 (Back Draft Road), Route 804 (Shady Lane), and Route 815 (School House Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including along Exit 99 on-ramp for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 29.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 208, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, September 18 – October 14 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 222, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, September 18 – October 14 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) and Route 647 (Christians Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 30.
Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 285/805 (Tinkling Spring Road/Station House Road) and Route 642 (Mule Academy Road/Barrenridge Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sunday (September 25).
*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Route 613 interchange (Old Greenville Road) and I-81 exit 220 interchange, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 23.
Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for shoulder widening and paving operations between Route 2004 (Bluestone Drive) and Rockingham County line, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Edelweiss Lane and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Edelweiss Lane and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24.
Route 363 (College Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) on Blue Ridge Community College campus, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.
*NEW* Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 647 (Hammond Lane), Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic for replacement of bridge over branch of Otts Creek. Follow posted detour. Road closed through September 26.
*NEW* Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 700 (Shirley Road) and Route 694 (Virginia Institute Way) for replacement of bridge over Edison Creek tributary. Follow posted detour. Road closed September 26 – October 6.
*NEW* Route 909 (Johnson Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and dead end, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Route 935 (Expo Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) and dead end, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 244, northbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 254, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, including along on- and off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mile marker 248 to 242, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1605 (Water Street) and Route 825 (South River Road) for inspection of bridge over South River, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.
Route 340 (East Side Highway/Stuart Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Page County line and Route 1924 (Spotswood Avenue, Elkton), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PAGE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Eastbound right lane closure for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road/Longs Road) and Route 646 (Ganders Drive), Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to.
Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through September 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.
Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.
*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road) and Route 613 (Strole Farm Road), Tuesday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 269, southbound – Nighttime right lane closure for pothole repairs, Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, September 19 – 29 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.
Route 55 (Front Royal Road) – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah Valley Drive and Nature’s Way Lane for utility pole installation, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed near Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) for Toms Brook bridge work, September 19 – October 28. Follow posted detour.
FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 321 to 317, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 14.
Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for utility work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive), September 19 – November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations between I-81 interchange and Route 656 (Greenwood Road), Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound lane closures near Route 50 interchange for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek and railway, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – No lane closures but be aware of pipe repairs and installation work one mile east of Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 22.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 21.
*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 37 and Route 1318 (Westminster Canterbury Drive) for utility work, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and Route 1507 (Clydesdale Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 30.
*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) for bridge replacement with estimated completion Friday.
Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.
Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control for utility work between Winchester city limits and Route 816 (Battaile Drive), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 29.
Route 1210 (Dogwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work near Route 1208 (Cardinal Lane) intersection, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.
Route 1220 (Denny Lane) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and dead end, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.
Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 642 (Tasker Road), Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville) – Eastbound overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations between Route 653 (Kimble Road) and just past Route 615 (Boom Road) , Sunday and Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
WARREN COUNTY
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday.
Mile marker 14 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Mobile work zone between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Route 664 (Whipporwill Road) for utility work, September 19 – 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.