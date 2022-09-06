Riverheads graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristen Carter serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Carter joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Carter serves as an aviation maintenance administrationman.
“I joined because I wanted the security that military careers offer,” said Carter. “I wanted the comfort of knowing that I could provide for myself and my future family. My dad was in the Navy, so when I decided I wanted to serve, that’s where I went.”
Growing up in Staunton, Carter attended Riverheads High School and graduated in 2013. Today, Carter relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Staunton to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me there’s never a limit on how much you can learn from any situation or how far you can push yourself mentally or physically,” said Carter.
These lessons have helped Carter while serving with the Navy.
The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.”
Serving in the Navy means Carter is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to a news release.
“The Navy provides protection in the sea but also on land and air as well,” said Carter. “That gives us the ability to respond to any active threat quickly.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations. “The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Carter and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of graduating boot camp,” said Carter. “It was more of a mental challenge than a physical struggle. It helped me learn that any stressors I might be dealing with are only temporary.”
As Carter and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving means being a part of something bigger than myself and knowing that I have a specific and important role in protecting our country,” said Carter.
Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Rodriguez, Navy Office of Community Outreach