Richmond strands bases loaded in ninth, drops second straight in Akron
The Flying Squirrels put the potential tying run on base in the ninth with one out, but could not complete a comeback try in a 5-2 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Canal Park.
After winning the series opener on Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels (56-60, 16-31) have dropped back-to-back games.
Akron (67-50, 27-21) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a three-run homer by Jhonkensy Noel against Richmond starter Keaton Winn (Loss, 1-1). Jose Tena extended the lead to 4-0 in the second with an RBI single.
Tanner Bibee (Win, 3-1) allowed his only run of the game in the fifth. Brett Auerbach led off the inning with a double and Casey Schmitt hit a double to bring him home, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
In the top of the eighth, Tristan Peters hit an RBI single to left to close the score to 4-2.
Noel extended Akron’s lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI triple.
Richmond loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but Mason Hickman (Save, 3) worked out of the jam to end the game.
The Flying Squirrels struck out 15 times on the night.
The series continues on Friday night. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-8, 5.18) will start for Richmond, opposed by Akron lefty Jaime Arias (0-1, 6.53). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.
After this week’s road series, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from August 30-September 4. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
The Flying Squirrels will host their first playoff game since 2014 on Thursday, September 22 at The Diamond. Tickets for all potential playoff games in Richmond are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.