Richmond loses five-of-six in series against Sea Dogs
The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the series finale to the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.
The Flying Squirrels (52-55, 12-26) dropped five-of-six in the road series against the Sea Dogs (54-54, 24-15).
On the first pitch of the day by Richmond stater Wil Jensen (Loss, 1-2), rehabbing Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder hit a solo homer to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Refsnyder hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 3-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Carter Aldrete hit a two-run double to close the Flying Squirrels within a run.
Later in the inning, Casey Schmitt doubled off the left-field wall to score Aldrete and tied the game, 3-3, against Portland reliever Casey Cobb (Win, 1-0).
After a double and an error to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, Alex Binelas clubbed a three-run homer to put the Sea Dogs back ahead, 6-3. In the fifth, Wilyer Abrea hit an RBI double and Binelas brought home a run with a sacrifice fly to extend Portland’s lead to 8-3.
Jensen finished his day allowing a career-high eight runs (seven earned) over 4.2 innings with one strikeout and three walks.
In the sixth, Christian Koss brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and Abreu picked up an RBI single to extend the Portland lead to 10-3.
The Flying Squirrels scored four runs in the ninth and brought the potential tying run to the batters box. Aldrete singled to bring in two runs and Jacob Heyward added a two-run single to close the score to 10-7. Portland reliever Michael Gettys (Save, 3) worked a groundout from pinch-hitter Diego Rincones to end the game.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, from August 16-21. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.