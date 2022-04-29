Richmond holds off Bowie on Thursday night at The Diamond

Frankie Tostado collected three hits and drove in three runs to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Tostado went 3-for-4 in the game with a double for the Flying Squirrels (10-8), who held the Baysox (9-8) to 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the game.

With the game tied, 3-3, Flying Squirrels moved ahead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Tostado, bringing Will Wilson around to score against Baysox reliever Cameron Bishop (Loss, 0-2).

In the bottom of the seventh, Brandon Martorano legged out an infield single with two outs to score Wilson from third and extend the lead to 5-3.

The Baysox pulled within a run in the top of the eighth with a two-out RBI single by Hudson Haskin.

Bowie loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but Chris Wright (Save, 2) struck out Cody Roberts to end the game.

Richmond struck for three runs in the first inning against Bowie starter Drew Rom. Tostado opened the scoring with a two-run double and Tyler Fitzgerald added a run-scoring double.

The Baysox closed to score to 3-2 in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer by Andrew Daschbach, his third of the season. In the third, the Baysox evened the score, 3-3, when Gunnar Henderson scored on a wild pitch by Flying Squirrels starter Bryan Brickhouse.

Brickhouse struck out seven batters over 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with five walks.

Ryan Walker (Win, 4-0) took over in the fifth for Richmond and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Gray Fenter (0-1, 5.23) will start for Richmond, opposed by Bowie lefty Antonio Velez (0-1, 6.28). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday night is the first Copa de la Diversíon night of the season as the Flying Squirrels transform to Las Ardillas Voladoras. The first 1,000 fans 15 & up will receive an Ardillas Voladoras bandana presented by River City Roll. The game also includes Funnville Friday Happy Hour, and fans can enjoy $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

